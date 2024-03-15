Pornhub Shutdown In Texas Sends Users Scrambling For VPN Access

Texas recently became the latest state to enforce legal age verification to access adult content on the internet, following a lawsuit by Attorney General Ken Paxton that seeks to protect minors. Pornhub, one of the world's biggest pornography sites, has decided to block access in Texas instead of putting an age verification system in place. Pornhub's argument is that on-device verification is the way to go, while privacy advocates like the Electronic Frontier Foundation say online verification mandates would weaken anonymity and put privacy at risk.

As the back-and-forth continues over the most effective means to protect underage users from explicit online material, the adult content audience in Texas is scrambling to bypass the content block put in place by Pornhub. Naturally, VPNs are perhaps the only way around the issue, though even using a VPN to access banned content is a risky proposition. As expected, traffic for VPN searches has shot up by over 1,500 percent.

SlashGear compiled search data for the 10 most popular VPN software in the past 10 days, and found that the spike in user interest is staggering. Proton VPN, one of the most popular names in the VPN game, saw search traffic go up by an astonishing 4,750 percent since Pornhub's access block went into effect.