Can You Charge A Galaxy Phone Without A Samsung Charger?

Smartphones have become increasingly powerful every year and model, unlocking greater capabilities in every regard. Bigger screens, faster chips, better cameras — all of which require more power, and while battery capacities have been gradually increasing, going a day or two without a charger in sight is a cause for anxiety in most of us. Picture this — you're unpacking during a vacation, hear your phone's low battery chime, and reach out to find its charger — only to realize you left it back home.

You don't even need to consider this hypothetical if you've purchased a flagship smartphone in the recent past. Though touting environmentally friendly packaging is a good cause, removing the charger that has been sold as a staple since the inception of mobile phones affects the end consumer.

Fortunately, there is an abundance of phone chargers online and in the local market, but which will be the right one for your phone? Is it going to charge your device as quickly as the original charger, and more importantly — how safe is it to use a different one?