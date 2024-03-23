Can You Charge A Galaxy Phone Without A Samsung Charger?
Smartphones have become increasingly powerful every year and model, unlocking greater capabilities in every regard. Bigger screens, faster chips, better cameras — all of which require more power, and while battery capacities have been gradually increasing, going a day or two without a charger in sight is a cause for anxiety in most of us. Picture this — you're unpacking during a vacation, hear your phone's low battery chime, and reach out to find its charger — only to realize you left it back home.
You don't even need to consider this hypothetical if you've purchased a flagship smartphone in the recent past. Though touting environmentally friendly packaging is a good cause, removing the charger that has been sold as a staple since the inception of mobile phones affects the end consumer.
Fortunately, there is an abundance of phone chargers online and in the local market, but which will be the right one for your phone? Is it going to charge your device as quickly as the original charger, and more importantly — how safe is it to use a different one?
The two components that matter
Before shopping, it's important to understand and differentiate between the two pieces that come together to deliver a charge to your phone. The charging cable, that is bundled with your phone is what connects it to the power adapter that plugs into your wall. Nearly every Samsung smartphone from the past five years has a USB-C port, meaning you'll need a cable that has a Type-C male connector on one end and USB-A on the other. Samsung's costliest offerings ship with a USB-C to USB-C cable, so if you plan on using that, you need to narrow your search for a compatible power adapter.
Wall adapters come in many shapes and sizes and the bigger ones usually offer faster charging. Also, be sure to check the output plug to make sure it matches the wall outlets in your country of residence. With the right combination of a charging cable and a wall adapter, you'll be able to safely charge your Samsung phone.
Choosing the right charger for your phone
You should be good as long as you're purchasing a power adapter and cable from official channels, either through Samsung or a trusted third-party manufacturer like Anker, Belkin, Ugreen, and others. Going for uncertified and counterfeit Samsung chargers just to match the brand name is a terrible idea and a potential hazard.
To unlock your battery's full potential, you'll need to buy the fastest charger for your phone. Most Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra support up to 45W wired charging, meaning a power adapter rated for the same wattage will top your phone up the fastest. That said, Samsung's 25W wall adapter is the one most people buy due to its availability, cost, and compactness.
Charging directly through your wall outlet is not the only option. Though you can connect your phone to a USB port on your laptop or computer, your battery will have a hard time fueling up due to the slow charging speeds. If your Samsung phone supports wireless charging, investing in one of the many great wireless chargers available on the market adds to the convenience. Do note that you might still need to purchase a wall adapter to plug the wireless charger in.