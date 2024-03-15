What It Means If Your Milwaukee Hard Hat Light Is Flashing Red, Green, Or Both

Milwaukee has long been regarded as one of the best, most reliable brands in the tool market. At this point in its history, Milwaukee has skin in every corner of that market, manufacturing hand tools, power tools, lawn care equipment, safety gear, and other handy gadgets. The company's line of safety gear includes a rechargeable hard hat light, which is an essential a tool for those required to traverse dark, damp places on the job — as well as those who do the same working around the house.

Milwaukee's hard hat light comes with some pretty impressive stats, too. It offers dust and water resistance, a light boasting up to 450 lumens, a magnetized lamp that can be removed from its cradle and fastened to metal surfaces, and a battery that can provide up to 14 hours of light. Those who already own a Milwaukee hard hat lamp know they feature a light other than its primary illuminator. You might even have noticed it intermittently flashes red, green, or both. There are good reasons those lights may be blinking, as each indicates the status of your hard hat light's battery. Here's what those blinking lights mean.