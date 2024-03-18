Is Chevrolet Building A Camaro SUV?

The idea of a Camaro SUV might initially be met with confusion or skepticism. After all, the Camaro was one of the original muscle cars: The first Camaro debuted all the way back in 1966 as Chevrolet's answer to the soaring popularity of the Ford Mustang. Since then, Chevy's iconic sports car has thrived for decades. Camaros have even made it to the movies as classics of American muscle.

So, now the automaker wants to make an SUV version of the iconic car? Well, not so fast.

Speculation has gone into overdrive regarding the Camaro's future since Chevrolet stopped production of the current model in January of this year. Perhaps auto enthusiasts expect this move from Chevrolet because their competitor recently released the Ford Mustang Mach-E, an electric Mustang SUV. We've already reported on fan-infuriating rumors that the next Camaro could go electric and even change body styles to a four-door sedan. Why not an SUV? On the one hand, some might be interested in the new model as a novel concept. In contrast, others (particularly fans of the original muscle car) may immediately turn away from this idea. So, when and where did this Camaro SUV conjecture start, and what is confirmed?