5 Of The Best Apps To Keep Track Of Stocks On Android
Have you ever thought about investing but didn't know where to start? Maybe a friend or a teacher told you about the importance of the stock market, but with countless apps flooding the market, you don't know where to begin.
Stocks can be a powerful tool when utilized correctly. Whether you're looking to make a quick buck or investing in your long-term future, you should learn the ins and outs of the market. Doing some quick research, analyzing trends, and getting professional advice could save you (and your money) from the volatility of stocks, and that's why it's so important to find the right app that works for you.
However, a quick glance through the Google Play Store's finance section can be overwhelming. Some apps just want your money, while others may be free but lack valuable resources. Some are great Android widgets for tracking stock prices, and some apps only work on tablets. Then you have apps like Twitter, which may get its own stock trading hub in mission to become a super-app. Thankfully, whether you're a newcomer to the market or a tenured trader, we've compiled a list of Android apps to help you keep track of your stocks, using a combination of Play Store reviews, ease of use, and general affordability. So, let's get started.
Robinhood
We're starting this list with arguably the most user-friendly stock app on the market: Robinhood. Chances are you've heard about them either through the grapevine or when Robinhood put a purchase block on "volatile" stock like GameStop and AMC. However, it's an excellent option for Android users wanting to keep track of stocks.
Robinhood helps you invest your money your way with commission-free stock trading. Whether it's $1 or $1,000, you can use the service to invest in any U.S. exchange-listed stock, tracking your investments with its many chart options. Through the app, you can view a standard or advanced chart for any stock, viewing them as either Line or Candlestick charts. These show you a stock's value over time (in ranges from one-day up to five-year intervals) so you can make the best decision for your investment to maximize profits or minimize losses. If you don't know how to read those tracking charts, Robinhood offers financial education through Robinhood Learn, helping you understand investments, stocks, and changes over time.
Best of all, it's free to use, and if you're particularly interested in stock investments, you can subscribe to Robinhood Gold to receive Level 2 market data from Nasdaq. This gives you more insight into stocks, their price actions, and what others do with similar investments. With over 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.1 stars, Robinhood is a trusted source for tracking stocks on Android.
Webull
While Robinhood is a great resource, we'd be amiss not to include Webull, a stock-tracking app that's emerged as its competitor. Webull offers commission-free trading with stocks, ETFs, and options, with features to buy and sell domestic and foreign stocks straight from the app. It automatically compiles a watchlist of stocks, showing real-time increases and decreases in value.
It has a News feature explaining the change in specific stock values and a Daily stock monitor so that you can see large-scale orders hitting the market. The Markets tab shows real-time trends in the United States stock market with global view options, though those are limited to Asian markets only. Webull's Feeds tab offers a social-media-like community where you and others can share your investment insights and experiences, setting itself apart from other apps on this list.
Webull's sleek design makes it one of this list's most aesthetically pleasing apps. Its easy-to-use features also make it one of the most accessible apps we'll cover. Unlike its competitors, it offers Level 2 and broader market data for all users instead of hiding it behind a paywall. With that in mind, it's no surprise that Webull has over 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.
M1: Investing & Banking
The M1 Finance app, listed on the Google Play Store as M1: Investing & Banking, is a must-have for those interested in stocks but want a more passive investment. It puts all of your assets, whether stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), in one place, with various portfolio tools to help you track and expand your investments.
All of the basic stock market app features are here. You can look up stocks and use helpful graphs to track their performances over different intervals, starting from one week to a year. The app simplifies the entire process with a clean and easy-to-use layout. It also offers commission-free investments, so you won't spend any unnecessary money out of pocket.
However, the main draw of this app is its pre-generated portfolios that automate your investments. If you're new to the stock market or don't feel confident picking stocks, the M1 Finance app will generate an expert-curated portfolio. Then, through the app's "Pie" feature, you can view, track, and break down where M1 is investing your money, with options to easily switch things up if you feel your portfolio needs rebalancing.
M1: Investing & Banking is free to use, boasts an average 4.5-star rating, and has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store. If passive investments are more your speed, this is the Android app for you.
Yahoo! Finance
For decades, Yahoo has been a trusted source for information, whether it's news, mail, or sports, and the Yahoo Finance app offers a more traditional way to track stocks. In fact, the Yahoo Finance app is practically the definitive stock-tracking app.
It features a homepage that gives you real-time updates on your portfolio, including push notifications for NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and other markets. Its News tab offers live updates on breaking information geared toward the market, featuring clips from news shows and interviews with business leaders. With the Markets tab, you can track stocks across the U.S., European, and Asian markets, with graphs depicting real-time fluctuations in intervals ranging from one day to five years. However, unlike other apps on this list, the Yahoo Finance app does not have a feature to buy or sell stocks directly. Instead, you need to go through a broker, which you can then link to your app to track your investment portfolio.
Yahoo Finance offers a more traditional method of tracking stocks. It forgoes the ability to purchase and trade stocks in favor of a one-stop hub for all your stock tracking information needs. It's entirely free to use, with no subscriptions or higher-tier plans. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars (with over 200,000 reviews) and over 10 million downloads on the Play Store.
Delta Investment Tracker
If you prefer a mix in your portfolio, whether it's stocks, crypto, NFTs, or other investments, the Delta Investment Tracker app for Android may be more your speed. Developed by eToro, Delta Investment Tracker offers plenty of ways to track all your investments. The Home tab boasts multi-asset tracking, showing increases and decreases in stocks from U.S., European, and Asian markets. It also features helpful tabs to see which stocks have recently been the most active and which have gained or lost the most.
However, Delta's tracking is slightly limited compared to others on this list, with one-hour, day, and week viewing options. Although it does have a news feed, providing info on markets and your stocks, a feature that most apps on this list don't include.
Like Yahoo Finance, Delta Investment Tracker doesn't serve as a broker, meaning you'll need to connect your portfolio to get the most out of the app. If you connect a portfolio, Delta provides helpful graphs and notifications to track your long-term profits so you don't miss a change.
It's worth noting that Delta Investment Tracker feels more geared toward cryptocurrencies than other apps on this list. However, if you're an Android user who deals in both virtual currencies and stocks, Delta Investment Tracker is the app for you, consolidating all of your investments in one place. Although it's one of the less popular apps on this list, it still has over one million downloads, with an average rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.
Why were these apps chosen?
Getting into the stock market and keeping track of your stocks can be confusing, but there are plenty of Android apps that streamline the process. We chose the ones included in this list because they are some of the easier-to-use apps on the market, offering plenty of helpful features for beginners and experienced traders.
Given the topic of this list, every app had to be available on the Google Play Store for multiple platforms, including phones, tablets, and computers. And though most have optional subscriptions, we stuck to Android apps that are free to use and don't lock its helpful features behind paywalls. Each app also has at least an average rating of four stars or higher and over 1 million downloads.