7 Tips To Bring Your Garage Sale Into The Modern Age

Before you can jump into the garage sale itself, the first and arguably most important thing you can do is conduct a proper home inventory. After all, you don't want to go through all the effort of planning, organizing, and promoting your garage sale when there are barely any items listed. Previously, this meant going through each room with a box, pen, and paper on hand. However, these days, there are a variety of home inventory apps that you can use to get started.

When doing a home inventory, you can go room by room to document things that you own and want to get rid of, taking care to note things like damage, repeated items, or expiration dates. Once you have this information, you can better decide what items are for keeping, repairing, selling, donating, recycling, or throwing in the trash. Afterward, you can sort them into boxes and start preparing them for their new owners (or the landfill).

If you're half-hearted about letting go of some items, like clothes, you can use tools like Google Lens to try out new styles before deciding to let them go. On the other hand, if you have a mountain of unwanted devices, you can also explore ways to repurpose or recycle your old tech. Some charities work to recycle tech products properly and use the value created for their good works.