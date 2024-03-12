Airbnb Makes Huge Changes To Security Camera Rules: What Guests And Hosts Need To Know

On Monday, Airbnb announced a fairly significant policy change on its website: Effective April 30, 2024, regardless of the context, security cameras will be banned indoors at all of the rentals overseen by the company. Only outdoor security cameras will be allowed going forward, and even those will have a new set of rules to abide by.

Previously, Airbnb had allowed security cameras in common areas "as long as they were disclosed on the listing page before booking, clearly visible and were not located in spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms." Hotels on the platform, meanwhile, will be allowed to use cameras indoors for common areas outside of guest's rooms, such as hallways, lobbies, and restaurants.

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," said Juniper Downs, Airbnb's Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, in the statement. "These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community." Airbnb says that most listings don't report using security cameras, and it expects only a small minority already using indoor cameras to be affected.

When it comes to surveillance devices that are still allowed, there are a few catches. Though both outdoor cameras, such as doorbell cameras like Ring, are still allowed, as are decibel monitors to keep track of noise levels, their presence must be disclosed on the listing. The same goes for disclosing the general location of the cameras.