How To Scan For Hidden Cameras In An Airbnb

Airbnb has become quite the phenomenon. In April 2023, Statista reported that the company's market capitulation around the world stood at $73.43 billion in 2023, and hit a remarkable $105.78 billion in 2021. The whole "stay in a stranger's house" thing may have seemed a novelty at first, but there's absolutely a market for it, and a burgeoning one at that.

However, that very same factor does cause concern among some guests. In hotels and Airbnbs alike, the threat of hidden cameras is one that can frightened travelers. In November of 2016, Inside Edition on YouTube shared the tale of a woman named Angela Wallace and her spouse, who were staying with their daughter at The Knights Inn and Suites in Viriginia Beach. They discovered a camera in the bathroom, to ultimately be told by the authorities (per the show) that "there was no information recovered from the device that could lead to criminal charges." travelers' first line of defense, then, is to thoroughly check Airbnbs and hotel rooms for any recording devices.

Of course, an old-fashioned search can be effective in finding less subtly hidden devices and standard-issue webcams. Perpetrators, unfortunately, have become more adept at hiding cameras more carefully, which means renters need to be more vigilant in turn. Here's how to scan for any sneaky cameras that may be hidden away.