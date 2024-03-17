5 Ways To Stay Fit With Amazon Fire TV

Having the energy to exercise daily is tough. But with the Daily Burn app, available on Amazon Fire TV devices and mobile, you can embark on a daily workout program. Beginning as a health app tailored towards meal tracking and workout schemes, Daily Burn now solely focuses on exercises to help you get in shape and stay fit.

The app's core feature, DB365, gives you access to a daily workout that can be completed 24 hours after going live. There's also a large library of workouts that can be accessed at any time. While it doesn't offer nutritional advice, as seen in other fitness apps, you can explore nutritional content on the company's blog page.

The Basic Plan is priced at $14.99 a month, which is fairly reasonable compared to some leading fitness apps. The app promises a hassle-free approach to exercising, so you don't have to trek to the gym to keep fit. Most exercises can be completed without equipment, with some requiring dumbbells and other basic exercise gear. Even then, using the equipment is optional.

Daily Burn has an overwhelmingly positive rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple app store, with many users favoring the variety of exercises. Other users are pleased with the shortness of the workouts (almost all exercises fall under 35 minutes), highlighting how the sessions fit well with their schedules.