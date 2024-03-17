5 Ways To Stay Fit With Amazon Fire TV
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Making time to go to the gym can be challenging in today's fast-paced world. But using an Amazon Fire TV device, you can explore a range of workouts to get in shape without having to step a foot out of your door. While you may use a Fire TV stick for relaxation and entertainment purposes, there is a surprisingly large amount of fitness options available to help you burn calories from the comfort of your home.
Amazon Fire TV offers both free and paid fitness options, designed for all difficulty levels. Plus, with an Alexa-enabled remote, you can get your workout started in seconds. Whether you're looking to build muscle, lose weight, or simply stay fit, there are endless choices to stay in shape on your Fire TV. With app subscriptions priced lower than typical gym memberships, you can also save money. Avoid the hassle of traveling to the gym and explore these five ways to stay fit with your Amazon Fire TV device.
Explore cardio workouts with the Peloton app
Given their expensive price tag, you might not have the budget to splurge on a Peloton bike. But there are many cheaper alternatives to a Peloton bike, or you can download the Peloton app to burn calories without equipment.
With over 1,000 classes, including over 10 daily live classes, you'll be spoilt for choice. Membership starts at $12.99 per month, increasing to $24 per month for the more expensive Peloton App+ membership. Both memberships give you access to a large library of strength and running exercises, with the Peloton App+ membership offering a few extra perks, such as exclusive classes with special guests. Peloton also offers a free trial period to all new customers.
While some exercises require equipment, there is plenty you can do with just weights and a yoga mat. Classes last anywhere from 5 to 60 minutes, so you can pick a workout that fits your schedule. Best of all, the Peloton app can sync metrics to any ANT+ enabled device, such as the Apple Watch Series 9.
Exercise daily with the Daily Burn app
Having the energy to exercise daily is tough. But with the Daily Burn app, available on Amazon Fire TV devices and mobile, you can embark on a daily workout program. Beginning as a health app tailored towards meal tracking and workout schemes, Daily Burn now solely focuses on exercises to help you get in shape and stay fit.
The app's core feature, DB365, gives you access to a daily workout that can be completed 24 hours after going live. There's also a large library of workouts that can be accessed at any time. While it doesn't offer nutritional advice, as seen in other fitness apps, you can explore nutritional content on the company's blog page.
The Basic Plan is priced at $14.99 a month, which is fairly reasonable compared to some leading fitness apps. The app promises a hassle-free approach to exercising, so you don't have to trek to the gym to keep fit. Most exercises can be completed without equipment, with some requiring dumbbells and other basic exercise gear. Even then, using the equipment is optional.
Daily Burn has an overwhelmingly positive rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple app store, with many users favoring the variety of exercises. Other users are pleased with the shortness of the workouts (almost all exercises fall under 35 minutes), highlighting how the sessions fit well with their schedules.
Dance your way to better fitness in Body Groove
If you're looking for ways to make fitness more fun, you can dance your way into better shape with Body Groove. The fitness app features over 600 varied routines, offering a fun way to exercise with dance-like activities. For a longer fitness journey, you can take one of the structured 30-day challenges.
The app's monthly plan comes in at $19 per month, a little more than the Peloton app, but users can save money with the yearly membership. To get started, you'll need to create an account online, and then download the Body Groove On Demand app from the Amazon Fire TV app store.
With a primary focus on movement and dancing, you'll find a broad range of workout videos, ranging from Light & Easy to Grove HIIT to Spicy Latin Dance Party. Amazon customers are especially pleased by how enjoyable the workouts are, highlighting how the workouts are fun yet challenging. If you're looking for a stress-free exercise solution suitable for all ages, the Body Groove app is a top choice.
Watch workouts from YouTube on your Fire TV device
YouTube is well-known for bringing communities together in a shared space, and the fitness community is no exception. Using the official YouTube Fire TV app, you can explore a range of free guided workouts from personal trainers all across the globe. Whether you're looking for quick 10-minute workouts, HIIT exercises, or strength training, the video-sharing giant offers something for all difficulty levels.
The app is free to download on any Fire TV device—just navigate to the Find button on your Fire TV homepage and search "YouTube." You may need to use a QR and your smartphone to add your account on your Fire TV if you haven't signed in before. Being signed in gives you access to benefits such as saving videos to Watch Later and creating custom playlists. Thanks to Alexa, you can also access fitness content instantly by saying, "Alexa, find fitness videos on YouTube." This is a great method for personalizing your fitness experience and watching your favorite coaches straight from your Fire TV.
Exercise on a tight schedule with a 7-minute workout
If you work a 9 to 5 job and find it difficult to squeeze exercise into your schedule, you can burn calories in minimal time with the 7-Minute Workout Alexa Skill. The skill is free to download and can be used with any Fire TV Stick with the built-in Alexa Voice remote, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen). After a short setup process, you can enjoy quick bursts of exercise at your leisure.
To get started, download the 7-Minute Workout Alexa Skill from the Alexa Skills library. You'll first need to enable the skill before you start using it—this can be done from the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone (inside the Skills & Games menu). Now, you can activate the 7-Minute Workout anytime by simply saying "Alexa, launch 7-Minute Workout".
The Alexa skill features over 45 exercises divided into three levels of intensity—low-impact, standard, and advanced—so you can choose your difficulty accordingly. After launching the skill using your Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick remote, Alexa will guide you through a full-body workout so you can feel fresh and rejuvenated in a short space of time. You can also randomize exercises for variety and choose from two background music options to boost motivation.