Nintendo Switch: Everything You Should Know About Gold And Platinum Points

While Gold and Platinum Points are both what drive the My Nintendo rewards program, they have very different uses. Gold Points are generally earned through the purchase and activation of new games, and are primarily used with the Nintendo eShop. Each individual Gold Point has a value of $0.01, and they can be used to help pay for digital games on the eShop.

Unlike Gold Points, Platinum Points aren't generally used for game discounts and don't have any sort of functionality with the eShop. They can be earned through a variety of means, both directly through the Switch and on other devices like PC and mobile phones. In turn, Platinum Points can be spent on several different things, including My Nintendo-exclusive rewards and accessories, and customizability features for a user's Switch profile.

Users who access the My Nintendo portal may notice that several game-specific variations of Platinum Points exist in addition to the general currency: Platinum Points for "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp," "Super Mario Run," and "Fire Emblem Heroes." As their names and branding imply, these points are solely for use with Nintendo's mobile game offerings and have no compatibility with the Switch ecosystem.