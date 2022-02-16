Nintendo Will Shutter The Wii U And 3DS eShops In 2023

Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U are two of the longest supported handheld consoles from the Japanese company. Both of them have completed ten years since their respective launches. But with the Nintendo Switch now being the star of Nintendo's portfolio, the company has announced it will discontinue the facility for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U to buy games.

In a blog post, Nintendo announced that the Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop will stop working starting March 2023. This means owners of consoles including the Nintendo 3DS (new and old models), Nintendo 3DS XL (new and old models), Nintendo 2DS XL (new model), Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe, and Wii U Basic will lose their ability to make purchases from the Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo added some of the services will cease to work much before the final shutdown. Starting May 23, 2022, owners of the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U consoles will no longer be able to add funds to their eShop accounts using credit cards. Further, owners will not be able to use Nintendo eShop cards to add balance to their eShop accounts as of August 29, 2022. However, Nintendo will still allow consumers to redeem download codes until they shutter the eShop for the said console systems completely next March.