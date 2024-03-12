An AI Expert Breaks Down Kate Middleton's Doctored Family Photo

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, posted a photo of herself in a pleasant group with her three children on her official X, formerly known as Twitter profile. Originally, this photo was claimed to have been taken by Middleton's husband, Prince William, but on Monday, Middleton admitted in a follow-up tweet that the photo had been doctored to some extent. The precise methods with which the photo was doctored and the extent to which it was doctored have not been elaborated upon beyond Middleton saying she "occasionally experiments with editing." That said, one of the primary theories is that it was either created or doctored through the use of AI imaging, with theorists from across the internet carefully dissecting the image's metadata and utilizing AI-detection tools like AI or Not in search of conclusive proof.

Dev Nag, AI expert and CEO and founder of the AI chatbot system QueryPal, offered some insight into this image's mysterious intricacies and the overall mechanics behind AI image generation.

"AI generates images in the same way it sees images, which is in ways that are a little different from how we see the world," Nag explained in a message to SlashGear. "Without special care taken by experienced users of AI imagery, you often see hypersmooth surfaces, unusual color consistency, a lack of intricate patterns, lighting/shadow discrepancies, and even more obvious signs (strange numbers/positions of fingers; misspellings on text generated within the photo; and so forth)."