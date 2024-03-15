What's The Difference Between Screen Mirroring And Casting To A Smart TV?

For those with a device that is capable of both screen-mirroring and casting to smart TVs, there are specific times when it is more beneficial to use one mode over the other. Since mirroring allows users to display just about anything from their external device on the big screen, its use cases are fairly plentiful. This is the feature to use in cases where simply sharing the entire screen of a phone or computer is the desired option, and it allows for things like web pages or mobile entertainment apps to be displayed on a far larger screen than usual. It's also the perfect solution for those who would like to share content on a smart TV but still be able to look at it and control it on the source device.

Casting to a smart TV, on the other hand, is much more limited in scope. It's used for sharing particular pieces of media for viewing on the big screen alone. Nonetheless, as mentioned previously, it is a far better option for transmitting this sort of media than screen mirroring. While smart TVs are technically capable of displaying videos through mirroring, doing it that way potentially introduces issues such as inaccurate colors, audio lag, and a low-quality image. Casting to a smart TV allows the hardware to properly optimize the transmitted media for high-quality playback, making it much closer to a native watching experience.

All in all, there are pros and cons to either setting. Understanding the best times to use screen mirroring and casting respectively can allow users to unlock their smart TV's potential as a powerful display for many of their other devices.