How Do You Find Life On Other Planets? By Testing On Earth

With over 5,000 exoplanets — planets beyond our solar system — discovered to date, there's a growing interest in locating which of these planets might be habitable. It's no easy matter to find a planet where life might be able to thrive. When astronomers talk about habitable exoplanets, they often mean planets which are in the habitable zone. This zone encompasses a region around a star in which a planet could have the right surface temperature for water to be present in liquid form.

However, just having a surface temperature between zero and 100 degrees Celsius isn't enough to make a place hospitable to life. There are many other considerations; like the presence of an atmosphere, and what that atmosphere is composed of, the atmospheric pressure, the amount of radiation a planet receives from its star, and even the balance of water and land on the surface. All of these factors and many more can affect whether a planet could ever host life.

Researchers are creating increasingly complex models for what a truly habitable exoplanet might look like. However, it's difficult to test out these models because there's only one planet we know of which can definitely host life — our own planet, Earth.

A group of researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich are using that principle as the jumping off point for their research, and asking what might at first seem like a strange question: Can we identify Earth as habitable using currently available tools?