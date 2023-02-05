Astronomers Just Found A Potentially Habitable Earth-Sized Planet, And It's Nearby

Astronomers recently discovered an Earth-sized exoplanet located just 31 light-years from Earth which may even be potentially habitable. The exoplanet is orbiting a star called Wolf 1069, so it has been given the name Wolf 1069 b. It is thought to be around one and a quarter of Earth's mass, a rarity for exoplanets discovered so far.

"When we analyzed the data of the star Wolf 1069, we discovered a clear, low-amplitude signal of what appears to be a planet of roughly Earth mass," said the lead researcher of the paper in Earth and Planetary Astrophysics, Diana Kossakowski of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA). "It orbits the star within 15.6 days at a distance equivalent to one-fifteenth of the separation between the Earth and the Sun."

Most of the over 5,000 exoplanets discovered are gas giants like Jupiter or Saturn. These planets are larger than rocky planets like Earth, Mars, or Venus, making them easier to spot from far away. Depending on the method used to detect the exoplanet, it is also often easier to spot a planet that is orbiting close to its star, which is why many exoplanets discovered are a type called a hot Jupiter.

This discovery is notable for two reasons: firstly, for being an Earth-mass planet, and secondly, for being potentially habitable.