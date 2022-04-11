The Giant Magellan Telescope: Everything We Know So Far

When completed, the GMT will stand 65 meters high and include seven of the largest parabolic telescope mirrors ever built. Each 27.6-foot (8.4-meter) diameter mirror has an 83.33-foot (25.4-meter) mirrored surface, weighs 18 metric tons, and takes four years to build. Each one is polished for approximately two years and is so smooth that any blemishes are less than one-thousandth the width of a human hair. All seven mirrors, arranged in a distinctive flower shape, will be 80 feet across and provide more than 368 square meters (3,691 square feet) of light-collecting area.

The Giant Magellan Telescope is 19 million times better at gathering light than the human eye, with a resolution so great that it's capable of seeing the engraved torch on the back of a dime from nearly 100 miles away. Additionally, it will have the widest field of view of any other Extremely Large Telescope and be the only 30-meter class telescope with ground-layer adaptive optics.

Set to open sometime in 2029, with a cost of well over $1 billion, the Great Magellan Telescope will be ten times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope and have four times the imaging resolution of the James Webb Space Telescope. With this kind of imaging power, the scientific community hopes to find signs of life, Earth-like planets in the Goldilocks Zone, uncover the mysteries of dark matter and black holes, and find answers to our cosmic origins.