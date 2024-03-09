Everything To Know About The Indian-Made Arjun Main Battle Tank

While India's army has employed Soviet-designed T-72 tanks since the '80s, it has struggled to manufacture its own main battle tank (MBT) for five decades. Development began after the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in charge of technology development for the Indian military established a new department in 1975. The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) was tasked to produce a homegrown Indian MBT.

The CVRDE named the new MBT design Arjun, after Arjuna, the warrior protagonist of India's national epic "Mahābhārata." Creating a fully functional tank from scratch with locally manufactured components wasn't a simple process. The entire project suffered delays, defects, and cost overruns, postponing the release of its prototype and first operational model along with significantly increasing its price tag.

While the Indian army purchased 124 Arjun MBTs in 2009 and 118 of its upgraded variant in 2015, the final product came nowhere close to what the CVRDE had hoped for it. They eventually turned to a neighboring nation to stock its armored corps.