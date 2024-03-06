Here's How To Tell If T-Mobile's Just-Updated 5G Ultra Capacity Works In Your Town

T-Mobile has announced that over the next few days, over 60 million customers will have their 5G experience elevated. According to the network provider, the expansion covers 300,000 square miles. One place to check if you are already experiencing 5G Ultra Capacity or if you could benefit from upgraded coverage is to check the T-Mobile coverage map.

By zooming in on the coverage map or typing in your address, you can distinguish between 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G. A dark pink hue denotes the latter. Currently, there is no way to tell which areas were affected by the new coverage rollout. The interactive map will likely be updated in the coming days to reflect the new network capabilities.

This new initiative is the outcome of T-Mobile's $304 million investment in FCC's Auction 108 in 2022. The 2.5 GHz spectrum it acquired in the deal is responsible for the rollout of Ultra Capacity 5G in more areas.