How To Invert A Picture On Your iPhone

Whether you are a photographer who needs to invert an image to give it a brand-new look or just someone who wants to make a cool Instagram story to impress your followers, there are many reasons why you may find yourself wanting to invert a picture. If you aren't aware of what inversion is, it's essentially flipping the colors of an image. While software like Adobe Photoshop does a lot of amazing things and makes inverting an image extremely easy, what if you don't have a laptop at hand or a Creative Cloud Membership?

While you may not know it at the moment, your iPhone is capable of doing much more than you can imagine. From features that allow you to make animated live stickers to methods for cropping an image with the quick tap of a button, the iPhone has certainly gone a long way. However, the real question here is: Does the Photo app that comes pre-installed on your iPhone have a built-in feature that you can use to invert images on your iPhone? If not, what are the other methods you can use to invert your images on an iPhone?