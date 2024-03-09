How To Manage Your Emails On Apple Watch
Since it was first released in 2015, the Apple Watch has changed our lives, becoming a benchmark for smartwatches and changing how we connect and use our smart devices. There are enough applications to make this a device everyone can find a use for, from artists to developers and more. It can even be good for your health, with the device being capable of saving lives.
Whether you are a heavy user or want to casually be aware of notifications without taking your phone away, the Apple Watch is as versatile as your phone.
One easy thing the smartwatch can do that can be as beneficial as it can be frustrating is checking emails. It can be frustrating because you can't reply to emails and it can be easy to miss an important message if you're getting countless email notifications — though there is a solution.
Still, for everyday use, being able to check your emails on the Apple Watch can be essential, but you can do much more than that.
Managing emails on Apple Watch
While you won't be writing or massively reading lengthy emails on your Apple Watch, there is a lot it can do that helps productivity. One of the most convenient features is getting email notifications and being able to read messages. You can also mark them as read, delete them, and more. Here's how you do it.
- Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
- Go to My Watch, then Mail.
- Press Include Mail.
- Select the email account or accounts you want to see on your Apple Watch.
After that, you can check your mail on your Apple Watch and get notifications. But you can do more. Once you get a notification for a new email you can delete it, flag it, or mark it as read or unread.
- Open the Mail app on your Apple Watch.
- Open any email.
- Scroll down to the very bottom to mark a message read or unread, delete the message, or flag it.
If you're looking at the message list rather than the specific message, swipe left to delete or flag, and swipe right to mark read or unread.
You can also change the number of text lines in the preview for each email in the app. Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Mail settings. Then you should select Message Preview and choose if you want 1, 2 lines, or none.