The Apple Watch Feature That'll Make It Easy To Keep Track Of An Urgent Email

Isn't it frustrating to miss reverting to an email you saw on your Apple Watch? Throughout the day, you must receive countless notifications on your smartwatch, including those emails. However, while viewing an email on an Apple Watch is easier, the device is not suited for replying via emails, especially since they could be lengthy. Thinking we'll reply to the email later in the day, we clear the notification but forget it later.

Thankfully, a hidden Apple Watch feature can help you keep track of urgent emails. Once you get into the habit of using this feature, you won't miss an email, as it will store it as a flagged alert. When the day ends, and you have time, you can get back to the email on a bigger screen to view it easily and draft the required reply. We suggest keeping your Apple Watch ready so you can try the steps with us.