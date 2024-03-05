YouTube Outage Sees Loading Issues Hit Homepage And Shorts For Some Users

Earlier today, a member of the Google Support Team posted an announcement to the Google Support Forum regarding reports of loading issues when using YouTube. According to the post, YouTube users have been experiencing errors including empty home pages or home page errors, endless loading wheels while scrolling through YouTube Shorts, or hitting a dead end on Shorts.

Both this forum post, and an announcement on the official YouTube team's X (formerly Twitter) profile, confirm that the team is currently seeking out a solution, and will post an update when the problem is solved.

According to various user posts on X, the problem is more severe for some users than others. In some cases, YouTube as a whole has been rendered completely inaccessible; whereas for others, the site is seemingly unaffected. As a result, it is difficult to determine a concrete cause for these outages and problems at this time.