YouTube Outage Sees Loading Issues Hit Homepage And Shorts For Some Users
Earlier today, a member of the Google Support Team posted an announcement to the Google Support Forum regarding reports of loading issues when using YouTube. According to the post, YouTube users have been experiencing errors including empty home pages or home page errors, endless loading wheels while scrolling through YouTube Shorts, or hitting a dead end on Shorts.
Both this forum post, and an announcement on the official YouTube team's X (formerly Twitter) profile, confirm that the team is currently seeking out a solution, and will post an update when the problem is solved.
According to various user posts on X, the problem is more severe for some users than others. In some cases, YouTube as a whole has been rendered completely inaccessible; whereas for others, the site is seemingly unaffected. As a result, it is difficult to determine a concrete cause for these outages and problems at this time.
One of many outages today
Coincidentally, Google is experiencing these reports of outages simultaneously alongside several other high-profile online outages for social media sites. One of the biggest currently occurring involves Meta-affiliated services like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Although judging from the spike in reports on Downdetector, services like Discord, TikTok, Snapchat, and Amazon are facing sporadic difficulties as well. Even entire mobile services like T-Mobile and AT&T are seeing spikes, though this could just be a byproduct of the aforementioned site outages.
At the time of writing, there have not been any further updates on the status of YouTube and its difficulties from Google. Other social media sites have reported that server issues have been resolved, including Meta, though it may take some time before services return to normal for all of the sites reporting outages today.