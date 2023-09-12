Is YouTube Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

YouTube, like all other online services, runs off a complex infrastructure of cloud and networking systems. So, it's no surprise the service occasionally runs into issues, which can manifest in different ways depending on the inherent issue. One of the most common issues that users often run into is the "something went wrong" error message.

On other occasions, YouTube gets stuck on the load screen, or you may run into a blank page that keeps returning a blank slate even after multiple reload prompts. However, it's easy to mix up server-side YouTube issues with device-specific problems. Unless you are well-versed with error codes that point to a specific problem, it's like shooting blank arrows in the dark at speculating the YouTube glitches.

The most common theme, however, is that YouTube's servers could be down briefly for maintenance, or there were some unprecedented issues that the company hadn't anticipated. Either way, it's the user that has to bear with the inconvenience. If you run into any abnormal behavior that keeps you from viewing YouTube's enormous video library, here's how to zero down on the problem and the workarounds that can be of some help.

The easiest way to start is social media. Head over to Twitter/X or Facebook and simply search for keywords and hashtags such as #YouTubeDown. If you see a lot of posts carrying those keywords in the past few minutes (or hours), know that you're not alone in experiencing functional issues with YouTube.