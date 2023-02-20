How To Stop YouTube Videos From Lagging On Your Android Phone

YouTube is one of Android's most used social media apps, with users spending several hours each month on the platform. This barely comes as a surprise seeing how valuable YouTube content is for entertainment, education, and cute baby animal videos.

But while the app is a consistent favorite among Android users, there is one thing people hate about it: consistent and pervasive video lag. This can make your watching experience quite frustrating, especially if you're trying to focus on what the video is teaching you, like a dinner recipe or a new exercise routine.

If you're tired of stuttering and skipping, there are a few handy solutions you can try to fix this issue on your Android device. Before diving into those, though, you can try the basic remedies, such as restarting your phone and the app itself. If these don't solve the lag, here are a few other solutions.