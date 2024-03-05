Rivian Leaks Its Own R2 SUV Details, And The Price Might Surprise You

Since 2022, automobile enthusiasts have been aware of Rivian's plans to develop new EVs based on the company's in-development R2 EV platform. The first vehicle based on this new platform — the Rivian R2 — was also widely touted as the first mass-market car from the car maker.

While rumors were floating about this new vehicle since mid-2023, it wasn't until early February 2024 that the company officially acknowledged the existence of the Rivian R2. The confirmation came via Rivian's social media pages where the company officially announced that it will reveal the Rivian R2 on March 7, 2024. Interestingly, this also happened around the time that the first spy shots of the Rivian R2 went viral.

Aside from this single blurry spy shot, Rivian has been quite successful at keeping details of the R2 from leaking to eagle-eyed members of the automotive press. However, two days before its official reveal, Rivian seems to have inadvertently leaked crucial details about the R2 SUV via its own website.

No, the company did not accidentally publish details about the car online. What it ended up doing instead was adding crucial details of the R2 — including its range, seating capacity, acceleration figures, and even the starting price — to the backend of the webpage.

All this data, while not being explicitly visible, could be easily scraped by anyone using a simple web inspector tool. That is exactly what people did.