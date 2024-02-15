Rivian R2 Reveal Teaser Is Light On Detail But The Stakes Are High

Rivian has announced that it will be revealing its newest vehicle, the R2, on March 7. Not much is known about the R2, but you can glean some details from both Rivian's current lineup and the state of the EV market. The R2 is a big deal for the automaker and there could be a lot riding on the success of the vehicle. As it stands, Rivian makes incredibly solid EV trucks and SUVs (in fact, one was able to reasonably withstand sailing through the brick wall of a pizza shop), but with prices well north of $70,000, it has only a niche audience.

R2, however, could be what Rivian needs to enter the mass market. As with the general trend of EVs and cars in general, the R2 will likely be a five-seater SUV, smaller than the existing R1S. The teaser trailer put out by Rivian shows a vehicle with a significantly smaller silhouette than what the brand offers now. Mechanically, it will probably use Rivian's in-house Enduro motor design, like the ones seen on the dual-motor R1T.