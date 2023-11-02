'Succession' & 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Star Alan Ruck Crashes Rivian R1T Into Hollywood Pizza Shop

Alan Ruck, the actor most recently known for his role in the hit television series "Succession," was involved in an automotive accident on the night of October 31, according to TMZ. Though some details are still pending at the time of writing, early reports indicate that Ruck may have driven his Rivian R1T electric pickup truck into Raffalo's Pizza in Hollywood. Images of the wreck show substantial damage to one of the pizza shop's exterior brick walls, and TMZ reports that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

A report from Southern California news agency KTLA 5 claims that three cars were involved in the incident, which was captured by security cameras and dashcams. In one video, the pickup truck is seen traveling through an intersection at high speed, smacking into the back end of a sedan before jumping the curb and crashing into the pizza shop's wall. KTLA 5 likewise reports that no serious injuries were suffered as a consequence of the wreck. The cause of the accident is unknown at the time of writing.