'Succession' & 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Star Alan Ruck Crashes Rivian R1T Into Hollywood Pizza Shop
Alan Ruck, the actor most recently known for his role in the hit television series "Succession," was involved in an automotive accident on the night of October 31, according to TMZ. Though some details are still pending at the time of writing, early reports indicate that Ruck may have driven his Rivian R1T electric pickup truck into Raffalo's Pizza in Hollywood. Images of the wreck show substantial damage to one of the pizza shop's exterior brick walls, and TMZ reports that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
A report from Southern California news agency KTLA 5 claims that three cars were involved in the incident, which was captured by security cameras and dashcams. In one video, the pickup truck is seen traveling through an intersection at high speed, smacking into the back end of a sedan before jumping the curb and crashing into the pizza shop's wall. KTLA 5 likewise reports that no serious injuries were suffered as a consequence of the wreck. The cause of the accident is unknown at the time of writing.
Law enforcement is still investigating the incident
Police reportedly questioned Ruck about the incident, and TMZ reports that the actor was seen on his mobile phone near the truck following the crash. KTLA 5 stated on November 1 that the California Department of Motor Vehicles had confirmed that the actor was behind the wheel of the EV when the accident took place, but additional information wasn't provided. The truck has since been removed and the wall bordered up.
Images of the incident captured immediately following the crash showed the Rivian R1T perched atop a pile of bricks and other assorted rubble. Yellow brake calipers visible in one of the images indicate that Ruck may have been driving the quad-motor version of the electric pickup, which would put it at 835 horsepower and 908 ft-lbs of torque.
Of note, the automaker's EVs contain the company's Driver+ platform as a standard feature; it includes driver assistance features like lane departure and blind spot warnings, parking assistance, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assistance. Rivian points out on its website that the Driver+ platform is designed to "support drivers," but, of course, "does not replace their attention, judgment, and need to control the vehicle."