3 Popular Smart Home Devices You Can Use With Apple Watch

Like most smartwatches, the Apple Watch does a lot more than just tell time. Like a common phone or something. It can also field calls and messages, help you navigate, monitor your health, and integrate with some smart home devices.

Not all smart home devices from manufacturers are compatible, but plenty of them do offer Apple Watch support — or at least they can connect with HomeKit, which can then be used with an Apple Watch. Security cameras, doorbells, speakers, lights — chances are if one of the devices you're looking at doesn't integrate with your Apple Watch, a similar item from another company will. It's just a matter of knowing where to look.

The examples below were all chosen via cross-referencing devices that are readily available for purchase from Apple and items that have been previously highlighted in SlashGear's own 2023 Best Of lists. Our picks were then narrowed down further to avoid any significant amounts of overlap with their intended functions.