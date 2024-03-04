5 Classic Motorcycles That Make Great Resto-Projects

Classic motorcycles are old, sometimes rare, and some of them even have a special story to tell. People love 20-year-old bikes because working on them can feel very simple and rewarding. A famous saying among restorers goes something like, "It's not just about making it run again; it's about keeping its story going."

One big reason people like to work on old classic bikes is because it feels good to see them shine again, and can be a fun challenge. Unlike modern motorcycles, which can tend to lean heavily on more electronics, classic bikes offer simpler mechanics that are more friendly to the average enthusiast.

That said, fixing an old bike can still be tough. Finding the right parts can be hard, and might require help from friends or special shops. The bike's condition is also important — rust, missing pieces, or bad repairs from before — can make the job harder. So, it's smart to check the bike carefully before you start.

You will need to think about how hard it will be to find parts, and how much work is needed to reach your goal. None of the bikes suggested here will be among the 12 vintage motorcycles every collector would love to have (except maybe one), but these are some of the best classic motorcycles you should consider getting for a great restoration project.