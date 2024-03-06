5 Grainger Finds To Help Keep Your Workspace Organized

Keeping your workspace clean can be a hassle, but it's definitely worth the effort. Whether you collect Ryobi brand tools from Home Depot or discount tools from Harbor Freight, there's nothing worse than trying to complete a project, only for the thing you need to be buried somewhere in the mountain of discarded sandpaper, dirty towels, tools, parts, and loose fasteners that have accumulated on your workbench. It might take time and effort, but cleaning up your space will make your workshop much nicer and encourage you to actually finish the projects that have been piling up. Before you get to cleaning, though, all that stuff still needs to have someplace to go if you want to keep everything organized.

Grainger is a massive retail chain that sells a broad range of tools, industrial equipment, maintenance supplies, and parts. Its inventory is so expansive that it can be a little intimidating, but amid the company's wide range of products, there are several industrial-grade storage solutions that can help you get your workspace in order. I've been keeping my workshop organized using similar products for a number of years, so I know how overwhelming it can be to be presented with so many options. Don't worry, though. You don't need to sift through Grainger's massive catalog to find what you need. Here are five of the best types of storage solutions sold through Grainger that you can use to help keep your workspace organized.