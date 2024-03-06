5 Grainger Finds To Help Keep Your Workspace Organized
Keeping your workspace clean can be a hassle, but it's definitely worth the effort. Whether you collect Ryobi brand tools from Home Depot or discount tools from Harbor Freight, there's nothing worse than trying to complete a project, only for the thing you need to be buried somewhere in the mountain of discarded sandpaper, dirty towels, tools, parts, and loose fasteners that have accumulated on your workbench. It might take time and effort, but cleaning up your space will make your workshop much nicer and encourage you to actually finish the projects that have been piling up. Before you get to cleaning, though, all that stuff still needs to have someplace to go if you want to keep everything organized.
Grainger is a massive retail chain that sells a broad range of tools, industrial equipment, maintenance supplies, and parts. Its inventory is so expansive that it can be a little intimidating, but amid the company's wide range of products, there are several industrial-grade storage solutions that can help you get your workspace in order. I've been keeping my workshop organized using similar products for a number of years, so I know how overwhelming it can be to be presented with so many options. Don't worry, though. You don't need to sift through Grainger's massive catalog to find what you need. Here are five of the best types of storage solutions sold through Grainger that you can use to help keep your workspace organized.
Pegboards
One of the simplest, cheapest, and most versatile storage solutions for any workspace is a pegboard. These perforated sheets of steel, plastic, or particle board allow you to hang all kinds of tools and display them in a manner that makes it easy to find what you need when you need it. These boards can be mounted on just about any wall and there are dozens of different attachments that work with them, simply sliding into the holes and using gravity and leverage to hold tools in place. This allows you to arrange them any way you want since you can insert the attachments into any of the board's pre-drilled holes.
Grainger sells three different kinds of pegboards: Round-hole, square-hole, and slotted. These work with different kinds of fittings, each with its own sets of pros and cons. I've always found that the round-hole attachments are the best option. They're the most commonly used and therefore tend to have the widest variety in terms of the attachments available. This makes it easy to find hooks and other hangers for all of your specific needs. The biggest argument against round-hole pegboards is that they aren't quite as sturdy, but I've been using one in my garage for years and never had much of an issue. Grainger also sells several assorted kits of hooks and bins that work with all three of these different styles, though it is worth noting that the selection of slotted attachments is comparatively quite limited.
Storage bins
Got a bunch of screws, nails, nuts, and bolts lying around? How about spark plugs, fuses, belts, and lights? It can be tricky to find a way to store the smaller bits and pieces that you collect in your workspace. You can try piling them all on a shelf, but that's far from the most organized solution and it's all too easy to find yourself accidentally scattering a box of framing nails across your garage floor when you're digging around for a part you need.
One of the better ways to organize these smaller items is using storage containers, of which there are many options. Grainger sells totes, storage boxes, and trunks for larger items, as well as several compartment boxes for small parts. But one of the best systems that Grainger offers is its bin storage. These come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and there are wider, shallower trays, big hopper bins, tip-out bins, and even stackable bins. Most of them can be made to fit your pre-existing shelves, but Grainger also sells specialized bin shelving units that are designed to maximize efficiency. The standard shelf bins are probably going to be the best bet for most people. These offer a wide storage solution that will easily fit odds and ends as well as a few larger hand tools and leftover parts. I've used similar bins for years and there's always something you want to store that's a little too bulky for the smaller ones.
Shelving
Aside from bin storage, you're probably going to want some basic shelving, too. A good shelving unit can provide a place for your larger tools, leftover parts, and various other items. It might seem simple, but everything needs to go somewhere and there's no underestimating the value of a good, sturdy shelf. Luckily, you have a lot of options to choose from.
Whether you want a free-standing unit or a set of wall shelves, Grainger has options for both, with styles in metal, wire, and plastic. You can also mix and match, making it easy for you to get the most from your space.
I would recommend the metal units that Grainger sells for those that can afford them as they are particularly sturdy. These units are ideal for those who are looking for a heavy-duty storage solution that will look good, take a beating, and bear a lot of weight. They have standard metal shelving units that are extra secure and blotless units that have easy, tool-free assembly. They're sturdy and should last a long time, though the plastic shelving units that are available tend to be much more affordable for those who are looking to save some money. Either one will certainly help you to organize your workspace, and you know what they say: A clean shop is great for your shelf-esteem.
Storage racks
Some items need their own unique storage solutions. You might be a woodworker who needs a place to store 2x4s, hardwood boards, plywood, and scrap. Maybe you're a metal worker who needs a place for sheet metal, or an electrician who needs somewhere to store large spools of cables. You could be a plumber and you need a place to store PVC and metal piping. Then, of course, there are the home handypeople who need places to put a little bit of everything. Most of these items don't easily stack on shelves.
Grainger offers a number of solutions that can be helpful for organizing these otherwise unwieldy supplies. To start, you can get bar and pipe racks in a variety of different sizes and shapes. A personal favorite of mine is the panel and sheet racks. These are good for plywood, particle board, MDF, sheet metal, glass, drywall, foam insulation, acrylic, and anything else that comes in large rigid sheets. These are large, awkward, and often quite heavy, which makes them very difficult to store on standard shelving units. They can take up tremendous amounts of space if you don't have a good method of organizing them. One of Grainger's models even comes with casters, so you can wheel them wherever you need.
Grainger also sells pipe racks, cylinder racks, hose clamp racks, and reel and spool racks. So, even your equipment that doesn't fit nicely on a shelf should be easy to keep tidy.
Storage Cabinets
Sometimes you need your storage solutions to have a door. It could be that you're trying to contain cans and bottles that give off unpleasant fumes, or you might be looking for an extra layer of moisture protection. You might need something with a lock to keep its contents out of the reach of children, or you might simply have some unsightly used sandpaper or oil rags that you want to hide away to keep the rest of your workspace looking tidy and organized. If any of these sound familiar, then a storage cabinet is probably your best bet.
Grainger sells different types of storage cabinets, including shelf, wardrobe, and janitorial cabinets, as well as access-control compartmented shift cabinets, wall-mounted cabinets, drawer cabinets, modular drawer and shelf cabinets, bin cabinets, small parts cabinets, hanging hook cabinets, medical cabinets, and aerosol, hoist, and hose cabinets.
The metal commercial shelf cabinet is probably going to be the best bet for most people. It's made entirely of metal and uses a swing handle that comes with options for an electronic lock, keyed lock, or a padlock hasp lock, giving you options for keeping the cabinet secure. The metal design will also help keep the doors in alignment, so you won't have to worry so much about them sagging over time. But whether you want to keep the cabinet itself organized or shamefully packed full of all your discarded odds and ends is up to you.
Why we chose these products
I've been building furniture in my home shop for about five years. I carefully picked out each of the storage solutions in my workspace, taking the time to research the alternatives and weigh the pros and cons of each. I used a similar method when composing this list. I looked at the options available in Grainger's catalog and used my own knowledge, experience, and research to deduce which of the company's products would be best suited to most people's workspaces. There may be items in Grainger's catalog with more specific use cases that are better for your individual needs, but these are the items that I concluded would be the most helpful for the largest number of people.