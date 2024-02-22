5 Grainger Tools No Home Mechanic Should Be Without
Whether you plan on doing a lot of woodworking or not, it is important to have a specific selection of power tools readily available. As the old adage goes, "It is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it." This applies to power tools, as you never know when you will need to do a quick repair or renovation at home. Depending on the scope of the repair or renovation, it can easily eat up hours of your time without the appropriate power tools on hand. This is where Grainger comes into the picture.
Grainger is a distributor of a wide variety of power tools, ranging from drills, grinders, and saws, that are designed for both industrial and professional use. As stated on the company's official website, Grainger provides a vast selection of 1.5 million products to their customers. With such a dizzying array to choose from, it can be overwhelming for beginners.
With a bit of know-how, you can narrow that staggering count down to five essential power tools that every home needs.
Jigsaw
A great beginner's choice for a cutting tool, the jigsaw is highly versatile equipment that can effortlessly go through various materials like butter. The jigsaw excels at offering precision, as it can not only deliver straight cuts; it can also create complex and curving cuts with relative ease. While circular saws are generally more reliable, the jigsaw is more compact and is relatively safer to use than its larger counterparts. In addition, jigsaws are a great alternative for homeowners who will only occasionally use them, as they are significantly more affordable. Grainger offers a wide array of jigsaws from some of the top brands in the industry, as well as accessories for this power tool.
For those looking for an upgrade, the miter saw is a viable next step to take. The enhanced precision and cleaner cuts allow the miter saw to make 90-degree crosscuts effortlessly. Some models of the miter saw can pivot and tilt, which gives it impeccable precision in cutting materials to a specific measurement. Miter saws are generally upgraded jigsaws when it comes to making long, straight, curved, and fast cuts without the need for guides.
Angle Grinder
Angle grinders are designed with versatility in mind, as they can be used for cutting, grinding, polishing, and cleaning. Having it in your tool kit will make you wonder why it took so long to buy one of your own due to the myriad of applications the angle grinder can provide. The angle grinder comes in wired, wireless, and pneumatic variations. Each has its own pros and cons, such as the corded variation providing continuous power supply while the cordless ones offer maneuverability.
The versatility of the angle grinder doesn't just stop in its application, as this handy tool can also operate on various materials, including iron, tiles, stone, and brick, among others. As such, the angle grinder is quite a popular tool with woodwork DIY aficionados and professionals.
Grainger offers a good selection of pneumatic angle grinder models that can produce equal horsepower to their electric counterparts while maintaining a sleeker and lighter build. It is also relatively safer, as it has less risk of overloading the motor. The lighter weight of pneumatic angle grinders gives them an edge in terms of ergonomics, which is a crucial aspect when choosing power tools. All in all, the angle grinder is a noteworthy power tool that you should definitely add to your shortlist.
Oscillating Multi-Tool
Often considered a jack-of-all-trades, the oscillating multi-tool has an excellent variety of applications that can provide efficiency when tackling an assorted number of construction tasks. This power tool features interchangeable heads, depending on what you need it to do. The number of functionalities it provides includes precision cutting, removing grout, sanding, and paint removal.
The compact build of the oscillating multi-tool also allows it to reach areas that you won't be able to with other tools. Due to the oscillating head of this tool, you can easily make precise cuts, regardless of the angle. In addition, this tool incorporates different attachments, such as blades made from different materials (wood and metal) and sanding pads. The primary benefit of having an oscillating multi-tool is that it can adequately do the job of several power tools. However, it does have its limitations, as it cannot be compared to power tools that specialize in a particular function. Grainger has a decent selection of oscillating multi-tools from reputable brands to choose from.
Nail Gun
The nail gun makes the use of hammers almost obsolete. This practical tool is designed to drive nails with a snap of the finger and can be done continuously with exceptional precision. The power nail gun also comes in various forms, such as models that feature a trigger or full-sequential firing and one that incorporates a "bump firing" mechanism. For home use, the trigger variation is the ideal choice, as the latter is generally designed for industrial use where continuous firing of nails is needed. Two particular types of nail guns that you will most likely come across often are the brad nailer and finish nailer.
For those who are planning on doing finish work or carpentry jobs in general, an air-compressor nail gun will greatly improve your experience, as you can skip the tedium of manually driving each nail with a hammer. Not only will you expedite the whole process, but you will also ensure absolute precision. Grainger offers a good selection of air-powered nail guns designed with reliability and safety in mind.
Nail guns are available in a variety of gauges; if you are unsure what to get, the 16 gauge is the most versatile option. If you require finesse and fine detail work, 18-gauge or higher nail guns are your best bet, while dealing with thicker rims will require a 15-gauge to carry out.
Cordless Drill
The cordless drill is the one power tool that is virtually present in every home's tool kit. From assembling that modern minimalist coffee table that you bought at IKEA to installing a low-profile television mount, a cordless drill will allow you to breeze through the task within half an hour or less. Having a cordless power drill at the ready is instrumental for handling such jobs in a flash.
This handy tool also comes in wired variations, but for the sake of convenience, the cordless drill is a much better option, all things considered. The ability to effortlessly get to hard-to-reach places without having to deal with tangled wires is a welcome relief. Modern cordless drills also utilize lithium-ion batteries that can easily hang with their wired counterparts in terms of penetrating capability. If you plan on getting one of your own, go for cordless drills that come with a complete set of drill bits and driving bits to ensure you will be prepared for every situation.
In addition, if you feel that you will be doing a lot of work on tougher surfaces, such as concrete or brick, you should look into buying a hammer drill as well. That said, if you won't be doing any masonry, a cordless power drill will be enough.