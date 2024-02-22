5 Grainger Tools No Home Mechanic Should Be Without

Whether you plan on doing a lot of woodworking or not, it is important to have a specific selection of power tools readily available. As the old adage goes, "It is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it." This applies to power tools, as you never know when you will need to do a quick repair or renovation at home. Depending on the scope of the repair or renovation, it can easily eat up hours of your time without the appropriate power tools on hand. This is where Grainger comes into the picture.

Grainger is a distributor of a wide variety of power tools, ranging from drills, grinders, and saws, that are designed for both industrial and professional use. As stated on the company's official website, Grainger provides a vast selection of 1.5 million products to their customers. With such a dizzying array to choose from, it can be overwhelming for beginners.

With a bit of know-how, you can narrow that staggering count down to five essential power tools that every home needs.