3 Of The Best Walkie Talkie Apps For Android

Walkie talkies are a fun way to stay in touch despite smartphones having completely taken over our communication. Besides fun activities, walkie talkies are handy for scenarios where quickness and efficiency in conversations matter the most. Whether you just want to use them for recreational or outdoor indulgences or utilities such as security or event planning, you can get a walkie talkie's (push-to-talk) functionality with dedicated apps on your phone without having to buy the actual hardware.

This article discusses three of the most helpful walkie talkie apps for Android phones. We chose the top three apps out of a larger pool by accounting for features, pricing, security, and ease of use.

Besides instantly sending your audio messages to other users, some of these apps also offer additional messaging capabilities with options to secure your chats with encryption (similar to using Google Messages), which is something a physical walkie talkie apparatus is incapable of. Most of them also work in the background without significantly slowing your Android device down. It must be noted that all of these apps run on the internet and cannot be used to intercept radio waves or tune into frequencies used by physical walkie talkies. This also means the apps may not work very well in emergency situations where internet services are disrupted. However, you can use Android apps that let you listen to set police broadcasts or shack radio stations out of interest or to stay updated about local activities.