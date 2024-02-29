How IRL Streaming Backpacks Work (And How To Build Your Own)

Streaming on the go may have been challenging 10 years ago, but with advancements in hardware and improvements in mobile network speeds, IRL streaming is becoming more popular for hobbyists and early professionals. Without the need for a crew or excessive equipment, the IRL streaming backpack is a perfect gadget for solo travelers who want to share their adventures with the rest of the world.

The invention of the IRL streaming backpack was born when companies like LiveU — specializing in mobile video streaming and transmission — moved their focus from sports and broadcasting to IRL streamers on Twitch. In 2018, Justin Ignacio, also known as Gunrun and Twitch employee, started experimenting with streaming hardware and cloud-based technology to eventually produce the Gunrun IRL backpack — one of the most popular mobile backpacks used by streamers today.

If you're participating in extreme sports or want to showcase your travels to a large audience, you can build a custom IRL streaming backpack with a limited amount of tech equipment. With the right combination of equipment, you can create a seamless streaming solution to showcase high-quality footage without concerns of lagging or a poor connection.