What Is The AVIF Image File Format (And How Can You Convert It?)

AVIF (AV1 Image File, derived from the AV1 video codec) files are relatively new compared to more well-known types such as GIFs, JPEGs, or PNGs, but support for them has been steadily growing. Many of the more common web browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and the like support the format, and you shouldn't have to download anything special in order to open an AVIF on your computer these days. But what is an AVIF?

In general terms, AVIFs are sort of like a hybrid between JPEGs and PNGs. They support background transparency and can be used for animations while also compressing images to reduce overall file sizes. However, unlike JPEGs, there's far less of a loss in quality from compression, even though the file sizes themselves can be even smaller.

That said, AVIFs aren't the answer to everything. Even with the increased support and compatibility, there are still several kinds of programs they won't currently work with; you'll need to convert them into a different format if you want to share or use them. The quickest way to check is to visit libre-software.net's AVIF browser test page and see if the posted image appears — and possibly to download the image and try to use it in various apps to test further compatibility.