10 iPhone Apps To Make The Most Of Your Lunch Breaks In 2024

If you've never learned a second language, some surveys suggest that there's a 70% chance you regret not having done so. Thankfully, it is now easier than ever to start learning. One of the easiest and most widely available ways to learn is using Duolingo. Duolingo is a gamified language-learning app that allows users to select from a wide variety of foreign languages, even including some fictional languages.

What makes Duolingo perfect for your lunch breaks is that it can take up as much time as you want it to. If you just want to do a lesson, that can take as little as two or three minutes. Or perhaps you'll take the time to fully max out a unit, which could take up an entire lunch break. Either way, it'll just be one small step toward learning a new language. Duolingo becomes particularly compelling if you like something as simple as maintaining a spot on a leaderboard. For every day in a row you complete just one lesson, you add to a streak on Duolingo that the app will be sure to remind you of.

Additionally, the app contains ten leagues, each with its own leaderboard that you can climb the ranks of based on XP gained from completing lessons. Duolingo has also recently introduced math and music courses if you want to learn something besides a new language. If you want to spend your break on something that feels like a game, but can still help you build a new skill, Duolingo is the perfect app to scratch that itch. Duolingo can be downloaded on the iOS App Store for free.