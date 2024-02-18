How To Use The AI Powered Arc Browser On iPhone

When Arc browser, a product from The Browser Company, launched initially for the Mac, it sold users a promise—a better way to browse the internet. Some have tried it, and it has since become their daily driver. Now, the same company has introduced Arc Search, combining its innovative approach to internet browsing with the power of AI to deliver a seamless browsing experience on your iPhone.

You might be wondering: is it a web browser like Chrome and Edge? Is it a search engine like Google and Bing? Or is it just another AI chatbot like Bard and Copilot? Well, Arc Search is trying to blur the lines between all three and provide you with a more efficient and intelligent way of finding answers online.

It has the lofty ambition of searching the internet for you, and rather than bombarding you with several links and ads like the regular search engines do, if you let it, it can condense all that data in a cleanly customized webpage containing bullet points of all the key information you might need.

Still curious how it works? Well, let's get into the details of how you can install it on your iPhone.