Mercedes' EV Roadmap Just Hit An Unexpected Delay

Just as it seemed that nearly every automaker planned to have an entirely electric lineup by the year 2030, Mercedes-Benz is taking a step back. According to its annual financial results conference, Mercedes has changed its electrified tune, now planning that upwards of 50% of its lineup will be electric by "the second half of the decade." Mercedes initially wanted to accomplish that task by 2025, per Reuters. Additionally, Mercedes said, "The company plans to be in a position to cater to different customer needs, whether it's an all-electric drivetrain or an electrified combustion engine, until well into the 2030s."

That's a far cry from other companies, which seemed poised and ready to roll out an EV lineup the second it's possible. Does Mercedes see something in the future that other automakers aren't aware of? Maybe not, but it mostly boils down to the economics of such a task. Like it or not, EV sales have slowed tremendously over the past several quarters, and jumping the gun before the market even wants to buy EVs wouldn't be the best idea.