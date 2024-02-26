5 Makita Tools You'll Want When Replacing Brake Pads And Rotors
Performing your own brake pad and rotor replacement is a phenomenal DIY job that's well-suited for beginners and experts alike. Brake jobs are a great way to dip your toes into the world of automotive maintenance, and in terms of difficulty and required skill, brake jobs are only slightly more complex than an oil change. However, in contrast to a basic oil change, replacing brake pads and rotors requires a little more time and a few extra tools.
Having the proper tools is essential for completing any auto repair or maintenance job, regardless of your skill level. Anyone who's ever attempted a DIY job without the right tools understands how challenging and frustrating it is to need a tool and not have it. Fortunately, there's an entire lineup of handy Makita tools to help you get the job done. From an impact wrench to remove wheels to a battery-powered ratchet and headlamp, here are five Makita tools to help you complete your brake job.
Cordless impact wrench
If you plan to do any automotive repair or maintenance work, you need a quality impact wrench. When it comes to your brake job, an impact wrench — sometimes called an impact gun — can save you time and hassle. You'll need it for everything from removing lug nuts to disconnecting the brake caliper mounting bolts and more. Most professional-level impact wrenches are air-powered, but they're also available in corded and battery-powered versions.
Makita's 18V LXT® ½" Drive Impact Wrench Kit makes a wonderful addition to any professional or DIY toolbox. The impact wrench features a brushless motor capable of 430 pound-feet of nut-busting torque, allowing it to remove even the most stubborn fasteners. It has a four-speed power selection, enabling precise control, and three forward and reverse modes for optimal efficiency. Protecting the gun from dust and dirt is Makita's Extreme Protection Technology (EPT™), which seals the tool and allows for operation in even the harshest conditions. Also included in the kit is one 18V battery, a battery charger, and a durable carrying bag.
Battery-powered ratchet wrench
Old-fashioned ratchet wrenches are essential for both hobbyists and professionals. But if you want to up your auto repair and maintenance game, you need to invest in a battery-powered ratchet. There is no shortage of tight and awkward spaces when working on cars. A cordless ratchet wrench makes accessing and removing fasteners in these areas significantly less rage-inducing. When working on your brakes, you'll need to remove several fasteners. If you have a battery-powered ratchet, you'll save yourself a lot of time and hassle.
The Makita 18V LXT® Cordless Ratchet Kit is a great tool to help speed up your brake job. One of the coolest things about this kit is that it features both ⅜-inch drive and ¼-inch drive anvils, meaning you can swap back and forth between the two depending on your needs — it's two tools in one. The ratchet has a variable speed trigger for extreme precision and is capable of speeds between 0 and 800 RPM. Its motor features 35 lb-ft of max torque, and its slim build and low profile means you can work in the tightest spaces. The kit includes the ratchet, one ⅜-inch anvil, one ¼-inch anvil, one 18V battery, a battery charger, and a quality carrying bag.
Impact socket set
No one — not professional mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, or even casual drivers — can have too many sockets. For one, it's super easy to lose sockets, so having a handful of extras can be extremely convenient. But more than that, sockets come in many different types and variations. Impact sockets, in particular, are incredibly handy for anyone who plans to use an impact tool. These sockets are much more durable than standard sockets. Their drive ends won't blow out when using an impact tool like regular sockets, and they can withstand much higher levels of torque.
The Impact XPS® ⅜" Drive Socket Set from Makita is an excellent choice for home mechanics and pros. These sockets are specifically designed for use with high-torque impact drivers. They're built from heat-treated alloy steel and feature a black oxide finish to prevent rust and corrosion. The kit contains 10 six-point metric sockets. With sizes ranging from eight millimeters to 21 mm, the set covers all the basics and is compatible with various car makes and models. Also included in the set is a flexible boot-style carrying case and a hex-shank impact driver adaptor.
Die grinder
Die grinders can be extremely useful when performing brake jobs. Because brake calipers and other components are located next to your car's wheels, they're subject to some pretty harsh conditions. It's not unusual for calipers to be covered in grime and dust. A die grinder with a resurfacing disk or wire wheel can help clean up any messes you encounter while working on your brakes. Not only will your calipers look better after a quick die grinder session, but removing all that gunk and debris can help them last longer and work better.
The Makita 18V LXT® Cordless Die Grinder is a fantastic tool for cleaning up dirty brake calipers and more. It features a short neck design for enhanced maneuverability and a compact grip with a soft rubber handle. The grinder features a built-in LED light to help you see what you're doing and a motor capable of 26,000 RPM for quick and easy work. It uses the same 18V batteries as the other LXT tools on this list but does not include a battery or charger.
Battery-powered headlamp
If you've ever performed your own auto repair or maintenance work, you probably know how complicated it can be to hold a flashlight and manipulate a wrench or other tool at the same time. And if you're working in a garage without adequate lighting or even outside on a shady day, it can be extremely challenging to see what you're doing. Headlamps change all of that. They give us a hands-free experience that drastically increases our productivity and efficiency.
The Makita 18V LXT® LED Headlamp is a game changer. Not only is it a headlamp, which frees up our hands and illuminates our workspace, but it's also powered by Makita's 18V LXT technology. This means that the tool can provide light for hours of work time — up to 33 hours with 100 lumens of light, to be specific. It features seven positive stop positions with adjustability between 0 and 90 degrees and comes with a three-year limited warranty. The light uses the same 18V batteries as Makita's other LXT devices but does not include a battery or charger.