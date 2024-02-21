5 Of The Best Apps For Creating And Editing Documents On Android

When it comes to Android productivity apps, Google offers a solid range of tools, one of which is Google Docs. This app can cover most of your on-the-go document creation and editing needs. For one, it comes complete with standard text editing tools you'd expect from typical word processors: font style and size options, emphasis (e.g., italics, underline, strike-through), text color and highlight, and paragraph alignment and indent. You can also use it to throw in links, comments, images, tables, horizontal lines, and page numbers to your document.

Mirroring its web version, the Docs mobile app offers three modes: editing, viewing, and suggesting. Editing is for directly making changes to the document, viewing is for distraction-free reading, and suggesting is for proposing edits that your collaborators can then approve. Another handy feature of the Docs mobile app is that it allows you to add the file to your home screen, like a shortcut for easy access. The best part is that Docs syncs automatically with Google Drive, so you can readily switch editing between phone and computer. And if you need to edit the file in other word processors, you can download it as DOCX, PDF, TXT, and even EPUB.

One downside of Google Docs is its limited font style options and the lack of more premium web app features like translation, citations, and document comparison. The upside, though, is that Docs is free of charge — you won't need to shell out a penny just to create and edit documents on your phone.