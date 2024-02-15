5 Of The Best Laptop Deals This Presidents' Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As with many forms of consumer electronics, there is indeed a best time of year to buy a new laptop computer. Besides back-to-school sales and the discounts on older MacBooks when a new model comes out, the best time to buy laptops is often the best time to buy TVs and other tech products: Sales tied to major holidays.

Whether it's Thanksgiving, Independence Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, or Presidents' Day, there are going to be deals to be had regardless. Since it's February, that means that it's Presidents' Day's turn to offer new discounts and deals this coming Monday.

With that in mind, we tried to narrow down five of the best laptop deals available in the Presidents' Day sales that have already started. Spreading out the love a bit, we have suggestions for MacBooks (a few of them), a lightweight/ultraportable Windows notebook, a mid-priced Windows notebook, a gaming laptop, and a Chromebook. Hopefully, this means that there's something for everyone looking for deals on a new laptop.