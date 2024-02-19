6 Things You'll Need To Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Portable Radio

If you're repurposing an old radio, you might be able to use those same speakers with the new project and skip this step. However, that's not going to be the case for everybody, and buying a pair of speakers can be important. The Raspberry Pi 5 supports Bluetooth, so a small pair of portable speakers would work just fine, and you can get them nestled inside of a shell or you can use them on the exterior — much like a stereo system.

Going for an external option will be easier as you can cut down on the size of the radio itself, and you'll be able to hook your portable radio up to any set of speakers you come across. If you want a screen for the radio, you can opt for a tablet that comes with a set of speakers built-in. Those won't typically be great, but it can work just fine for solo listening.

If you're using an ultra-budget Raspberry Pi Zero or Zero 2 for this project, it's worth noting that neither model has analog audio output, so you'll be limited to Bluetooth. Other models come with a 3.5mm minijack connector. You can upgrade your Pi radio down the road if you like with an Audio HAT (Hardware Attached on Top) that doesn't require any soldering. This can give you access to lossless 24-bit 192kHz audio and a headphone jack in some cases.