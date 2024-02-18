Astronomers Spotted A Black Hole 'Flipping The Table' - Here's How

Black holes are famous for being impossible to see directly. Everything that comes close to them, even light, gets sucked in by their enormously strong gravity, meaning the black holes themselves are dark. However, that doesn't mean scientists can't detect them. They can still see black holes like the famous Sagittarius A* at the center of our galaxy by looking just beyond the bounds of the black holes themselves. The boundary at which everything gets sucked into a black hole is called the event horizon. We can't see anything inside the event horizon, but we can see things outside of it. And some black holes have very busy regions of gas swirling around the edges of these event horizons. As this gas gets dense and hot due to friction, it gives off energy which scientists can detect. Very hot gas gives off X-rays, which can be observed from even a great distance away.

Recently, astronomers observed X-rays coming from a black hole during a dramatic feeding session, showing, as they call it, terribly bad table manners. The observations were made using a European Space Agency (ESA) mission called XMM-Newton, a space-based observatory that detects X-rays and particularly studies what happens in these hot, bright regions around the edges of black holes. The XMM-Newton was launched back in 1999 but is still providing data more than 20 years later, using a set of three telescopes containing a total of 170 extremely thin mirrors, making it sensitive to X-rays from even distant sources like black holes.

[Featured image by ATG via ESA | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO]