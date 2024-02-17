5 Of The Best Streaming Services For Foreign Films In 2024

When it first hit the scene, Mubi had quite an intriguing setup. Instead of having this vast library of titles that you would endlessly scroll through, the service would add one new movie to the service every day, and after 30 days, it would be gone. This constantly rotating curation was exciting, and while the company still does this, Mubi has expanded quite a lot in the last few years. It has added an expansive library of films to choose from, and while it does feature stone-cold world cinema classics, its focus tends to be more on recent international cinema, a good deal of which never really received distribution in the United States at all.

Mubi is a great place to try things you may have never heard of before. For instance, one day I randomly decided to watch a Turkish film on Mubi called "Something Useful," which ended up being one of my favorite films of the 2010s. It is no longer on Mubi and cannot be found legally anywhere else, but that is the kind of thing you can get with the service if you just take a chance on something. At just $16.99 per month, it's a great deal.

Along with the service, Mubi has become its own theatrical distribution company in recent years and has done just as well in its curation there. Notably, the company has brought to theaters terrific films like Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" and Léa Mysius' "The Five Devils," one of the best films of 2022.