'Despicable Me 4' Super Bowl Ad Pokes Fun At AI For All The Right Reasons

What can you learn from a species of pill-shaped, banana-obsessed, gibberish-speaking aliens that are feverishly dedicated to serving an evil man? If you ask this certain species that goes by the name Minions, well, the lesson would be keeping AI out of creative work like animation films because it's bad. But hey, if it takes an evil-inclined alien species to send home the right message about the perils of AI, who can complain?

Narrated by John Hamm in his unnaturally charming voice, the trailer shows a minion sketching AI art depicting humans in various situations, while deliberately poking fun at the shortcomings of text-to-image generators such as OpenAI's Dall-E. The focus is on dead AI art giveaways, such as solid black eyes, an extra leg, a few more fingers than what has been genetically coded for a normal human being, horribly distorted faces, and dogs flying like hoverboards without limbs.

"With artificial intelligence, the future is in good hands," narrates Hamm toward the end. It's wicked sarcasm, of course, but also highlights what's happening in Hollywood and beyond, as rich studios explore using AI while replacing human artists. The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) protests a few months ago, aside from seeking better compensation deals, also sought an assurance that AI won't unfairly jeopardize their jobs.