Secretlab Adds Must-Have Desk Riser And Laptop Mount To MAGNUS Accessory Line

It's been nearly three years since Secretlab unveiled the MAGNUS Desk — a modular work/gaming station and companion to their mega-popular chair line. At the time, the MAGNUS was already a great value with a lot of promise – depending on how Secretlab did (or did not) support the workstation with add-on accessories. At its most basic level, the MAGNUS was a stylish and sturdy desk; yet, Secretlab's suggestion that a MAGNUS owner could expect their setup to evolve with an expansive range of proprietary (and design-coordinated) modular add-ons is what set the MAGNUS apart from competitors. Since that time, Secretlab has debuted a number of useful and equally slick appendages to the core desk — in addition to a MAGNUS Pro model with sit-to-stand functionality. Whether users purchase dedicated monitor arms or a Secretlab footstool, the MAGNUS Desk is proving to be just as customizable as the manufacturer's flagship Titan chairs.

Now, Secretlab is adding two more sought after add-ons to the MAGNUS line: the MAGNUS Desk Riser and Laptop Mount Attachment. Both products are designed to work seamlessly with an existing MAGNUS setup — and maximize desk-space.