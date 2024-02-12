Secretlab Adds Must-Have Desk Riser And Laptop Mount To MAGNUS Accessory Line
It's been nearly three years since Secretlab unveiled the MAGNUS Desk — a modular work/gaming station and companion to their mega-popular chair line. At the time, the MAGNUS was already a great value with a lot of promise – depending on how Secretlab did (or did not) support the workstation with add-on accessories. At its most basic level, the MAGNUS was a stylish and sturdy desk; yet, Secretlab's suggestion that a MAGNUS owner could expect their setup to evolve with an expansive range of proprietary (and design-coordinated) modular add-ons is what set the MAGNUS apart from competitors. Since that time, Secretlab has debuted a number of useful and equally slick appendages to the core desk — in addition to a MAGNUS Pro model with sit-to-stand functionality. Whether users purchase dedicated monitor arms or a Secretlab footstool, the MAGNUS Desk is proving to be just as customizable as the manufacturer's flagship Titan chairs.
Now, Secretlab is adding two more sought after add-ons to the MAGNUS line: the MAGNUS Desk Riser and Laptop Mount Attachment. Both products are designed to work seamlessly with an existing MAGNUS setup — and maximize desk-space.
Reclaim Desk Space with the MAGNUS Riser
The Desk Riser attaches on the backside of the MAGNUS desktop and adds a second tier to the basic setup – without obstructing the desk's rear hinged cover (that provides access to the cable drawer). As a result, for $99 users get an additional shelf (measuring 32 x 11.9 inches) on which to organize items and/or conceal items they'd prefer remain out of sight. Like prior MAGNUS add-ons, this Riser matches the desk's general aesthetic, build quality, as well as overall sturdiness. Installation is simple (via two heavy-duty and fully-adjustable c-clamps) and attaches securely, even in the most taxing configurations.
That said, while very secure, we did notice a slight rear-leaning tilt when Secretlab's proprietary dual monitor mount (holding a pair of 32-inch screens) was initially attached to the riser. For those not intending on using a monitor arm, the tilt was not present when setting a single screen on the riser. That said, additional adjustments mitigated most of the slant (and it was barely noticeable in the first place) but is notable given that previous MAGNUS accessories offered an entirely seamless installation and final look.
The MAGNUS Laptop Mount is A Stylish Steal
One of the first MAGNUS accessories to hit the market was a PC mount and now laptop users have a similar ability to reclaim workspace (and position their laptop screen at eye-level) — by mounting a floating laptop stand to one of their monitor arms. The Laptop Mount Attachment is a steal at $49 — if buyers have already purchased a single or dual MAGNUS monitor arm ($149 or $249, respectively) — as the component isn't compatible with non-Secretlab monitor arms.
For those who are already bought-in, or don't mind investing in the necessary add-ons, the Laptop Mount Attachment features a slick design — with an adjustment grip and mesh cutouts for ventilation. The attachment can hold a pretty beefy laptop (up to 17-inch diagonal measurement with a maximum supported weight of 13.2 pounds) and allows for fluid positioning. In combination with Secretlab's official monitor arm mounts, buyers have a variety of options in attaching the Laptop housing – as it can be added to a single mount or as one of the two arms in a dual mount. Our final setup actually utilizes a dual arm mount (with two monitors) and single arm mount (with the Laptop attachment) — all adjustable and at eye-level.
The Secretlab MAGNUS Ecosystem Keeps Growing
In general, we were impressed with the Laptop Attachment; though, because the attachment is dependent on the Secretlab arm for precise leveling, at certain angles we found the attachment leaned minutely to one side. Like the Riser, we were able to get the mount laptop mostly level with a bit of additional fiddling.
Secretlab's latest MAGNUS accessories are solid additions to their modular ecosystem and make an already slick setup even better. Without question, the MAGNUS Desk provides one of the cleanest and most organized workstations on the market. Secretlab continues to build on a solid foundation and support users with a highly-customizable product. Users shouldn't hesitate to add either, or both, accessories to their MAGNUS desk. That said, it's notable that stacking these new add-ons onto prior add-ons seems to be stress-testing the MAGNUS ecosystem — and it'll be interesting to see how Secretlab manages compatibility (and minimizes issues) as MAGNUS accessories become increasingly interconnected.
For more information about the MAGNUS desk ecosystem, head over to Secretlab. SlashGear was provided a MAGNUS Desk Riser and Laptop Mount for the purpose of this feature.