How To Add A PDF To Google Docs

Everything's going digital, and chances are, you're dealing with digital documents way more often than you might have initially expected. Consider this — there's hardly a day that goes by without you opening some word processing software, whether you're a student needing to finish homework or a professional creating a monthly report for a client. With Google Docs being one of the affordable alternatives to Microsoft Word, it's may be your go-to app, and for good reasons other than the fact that it's free to use.

First off, Google Docs lets you collaborate with colleagues online, bypasses the need to install additional software on your computer, and integrates seamlessly with other Google products like Gmail and Calendar. Another great thing about Google Docs is that you can conveniently add a PDF to your existing document in four distinct ways: inserting it as a link, embedding it as a smart chip, adding it as an image, or pasting it as editable content. Each method is tailored to meet your specific needs and offer you flexibility, whether you're aiming for aesthetics, functionality, or a mix of both.