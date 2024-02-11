Everything To Know About The 'Schneider Char B1' Heavy Infantry Tank

Heavy tanks are the largest cavalry meant to face off against other tanks. This means they have the thickest armor and biggest gun, trading off mobility for enhanced protection and firepower. Because of this, many countries and armed forces wanted to wield one on the battlefield as a superweapon.

That's why the German Tiger tank is widely known — and feared — among the Allies, because of its status as a heavy tank that will deflect the shots from most Allied tanks. Hitler also ordered heavier tanks like the Maus — called "Wunderwaffe," or "wonder weapons." The Soviets also had their own KV-1 heavy tank, which shocked the Germans in 1941, and encouraged them to develop heavier tanks than the Tiger.

However, these were not the first heavy tanks to face battle in 1939. At the outbreak of the war, neither the Germans, British, nor the Poles had any active heavy tanks. Instead, it was the French that fielded this monster of a weapon at the start of the war with the Char B1.

So, what is the Char B1 Heavy Infantry Tank, how did it affect the war for the French and the Germans, and what was its fate after the fall of France?

[Featured image by Alf van Beem via Wikimedia Commons| Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]