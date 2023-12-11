What Made The Char B1 France's Best WWII Tank

Saying the Char B1 was France's best tank during World War II might sound incongruous, considering the European country (along with Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium) fell to the Nazi war machine in just six weeks.

However, despite not being able to stave off the superior German attack, it wasn't because France lacked the firepower. At the start of the war, Germany had roughly 3,200 tanks, while France had some 4,000. Nearly 800 of France's arsenal were Char B1 or B1 Bis variants.

The Char B1 was first drawn up during World War I (1919, to be exact) to support infantry and, when called upon, roll in as a heavy assault "Battle Tank" to take out artillery, bunkers, and engage other armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) directly. It had thick, heavy 40 mm (1.57 inches) armor and boasted a 75-millimeter howitzer and a top-mounted 47-millimeter gun.

By the time it reached the final production stage in the mid-1930s, however, it had undergone extensive design changes. The cost to build just one of them had soared to 1.5 million francs, making it the most expensive tank ever built.

The Char B1 is considered by many as the best Allied tank of WWII, so it wasn't that France had inferior tanks to the Nazis, but entirely different strategies. France failed due to poor strategic planning, discordant opinions within its military hierarchy, and a lack of execution.

