This Mobile Hi-Fi Company Might Help Spark A Wired Headphones Resurgence

Remember when Apple infamously removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone? With no connector, wired headphones immediately became a relic of the past, with wireless headphones fully taking over. Now, major headphone brands like Apple, Sony, and Beats dominate the market, but an unsuspecting company could spark a wired headphone resurgence.

Questyle has made high-quality sound gear for years, ranging from dongle accessories to desktop mix amps. They specialize in high-tech audio equipment, and their latest product may finally propel them to the mainstream spotlight. The NHB15, marketed as "True Lossless Earphones," offers high-resolution, lossless audio so you can hear a song just as it sounded in the recording studio. Each pair features a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and an amp, providing 192kHz studio-quality audio and an all-to-familiar, long-forgotten cord. Well, maybe not entirely familiar, as the wired headphones connect via USB-C instead of 3.5mm to accommodate modern smartphones.

However, whether it's for nostalgia or the impressive audio, you'll need to fork over a sizable amount of cash. The NHB15 retails for $350, so you either better be a massive fan of the technical side of music or really miss the feel of a pair of wired headphones.