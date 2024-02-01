5 Android Phone Accessories You'll Want If You Like To Run
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you like to run and own an Android smartphone, you can up your game by pairing your device with several different accessories to enhance your workout experience. That includes wearables and electronic peripherals, such as smartwatches, headphones, and fitness monitors, as well as apparel designed to both protect your phone and make it easier to keep on your person while you hit the pavement. Other accessories include action cameras that can record and track your progress while you run, and that can be better controlled by pairing it with your phone and using Android apps available on the Google Play store, as well as other sources.
Not all accessories are built the same, however, and you'll want to make sure you invest in ones that are worth your money and that you'll actually make use out of. Based on the hands-on reviews made by SlashGear and other reputable publications, here are five Android phone accessories you'll want if you like to run. More information on how the items for this list were selected can be found at the end of the article.
Ticwatch Pro 5
There are plenty of fitness trackers on the market, as well as more general-purpose smartwatches that also pack plenty of fitness features. The Ticwatch Pro 5, which runs on WearOS and is only compatible with Android devices, is one such smartwatch that is worth your investment. After testing the product, PCMag gave it a positive review and rated it as "excellent," praising its "impressive specs" and long battery life, which can last up to 80 hours on a single charge.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and sports 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It has a classic design that looks more like a traditional watch than a modern gadget and sports a bright AMOLED display, protected by durable and anti-fingerprint Corning Gorilla Glass. The peripheral has some drawbacks, though, including the fact that it only comes in one size. If you've got a wrist that's very big or very small, this may not be the product for you. Also, unlike some of its biggest competitors, the smartwatch lacks a cellular option, so you'll definitely need your Android phone on you while you run. The Ticwatch Pro 5 is available from Amazon for $350.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds
If you like to run, there's a decent chance you like to listen to music, podcasts, or other audio media while you do so. Wireless headphones are ideal for running, so you can avoid knocking wired ones out of your ears as you sprint down the track. Sony's WF-1000XM5 Earbuds are a premium option that SlashGear named one of the top accessories Android users will want — especially if they use their phone while working out. The earbuds are easy to set up and have great battery life, even if you're constantly using its impressive active noise cancellation feature. They're also stylish-looking, coming in either black or white, and include several tip sizes for ears of all shapes.
In our hands-on review of the Sony WF-1000XM5, SlashGear noted a few drawbacks, including an annoying quirk where incoming calls can disrupt current audio, like music playback. However, we still gave it a nine out of 10 rating, and Android users won't find many wireless earbuds that can outperform Sony's. The Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds can be purchased for $299.99 from Amazon.
Sprigs Armband
Not every Android accessory needs to be a high-tech gadget. The Sprigs Armband is a relatively simple yet well-designed product that will allow you to comfortably take your Android phone with you on your run without holding it or awkwardly tucking it into your workout gear. After testing several similar products, Tom's Guide named the Sprigs Armband the "best lightweight running phone holder of 2024." Its comfortable silicone fabric doesn't use any straps, buckles, or velcro and can fit Android phones of all sizes, even with a case. It also incorporates reflective details for safety when running on the road and has a tight fit that will keep your smartphone secure even if you've got a quick pace.
Unlike many other armbands, Sprigs' product doesn't have a clear protective screen covering your phone display, which means you can't quickly tap and control your Android phone while it's covered. This is somewhat annoying, but it's not the end of the world if you don't fiddle with your phone much and stay focused on your run. Amazon sells the Sprigs Armband for around $23, depending on which style you select — it has over two dozen color options.
Polar H10 Chest Strap Heart-Rate Monitor
If you prefer using a chest strap heart-rate monitor to get a closer real-time reading of your pulse rather than a smartwatch or other wrist-bound fitness tracker, the Polar H10 Chest Strap Heart-Rate Monitor is a great option. Named the best chest strap heart-rate monitor by both CNET and SlashGear, the Polar H10 can comfortably wrap around your upper torso and pair with your smartphone to take your fitness tracking to the next level.
The peripheral pairs with both Android and iOS devices, and — after testing it — CNET noted that its app is easy to set up and use. In the app, you can choose from 19 different activities to measure your heart rate, including treadmill running. It's also waterproof and can be used for swimming if you like to switch things up in your workout routine.
It's also easy to wear thanks to its adjustable strap and is lightweight enough to barely notice it on your person as you run. Plus, its battery can last up to 400 hours. One drawback to the device is that it's relatively more expensive than many other chest strap heart-rate monitors. Its cost varies depending on which style and size you choose, but you can find the Polar H10 Chest Strap Heart-Rate Monitor on Amazon for around $80.
Insta360 Go 3
The Insta360 Go 3 is a great action camera for runners that pairs well with Android phones. Its small size makes it ideal for running since you don't have the benefit of a bike helmet or handlebars to attach the device to, and its innovative design allows you to easily clip it to your outfit or wear it around your neck. While you can physically control the Go 3, the Insta360 app makes it a cinch to make the most out of the camera from your Android phone. In our positive hands-on review of the Insta360 Go 3, SlashGear called the app "a well-developed and useful piece of software that's great for quickly producing videos for social media while on the go." Features like reviewing, editing, and sharing your running footage can make your vlogging a lot easier and allow you to focus more on your actual workout.
However, SlashGear also found that the product is not without its flaws, including the lack of 4K recording, limited frame rate options, and a cumbersome quirk that makes it easy to accidentally start recording during your run. It also lacks external storage, so you'll have to make the most of the internal storage you select (up to 128 GB). The 64 GB Insta360 Go 3 has a list price of $399.99 on Amazon.
How the items on this list were selected
To make sure all the Android phone accessories included on this list are quality products that will work as advertised and be worth your investment, an effort was made to find positive reviews by reputable publications who've actually tested the products. Those publications include Tom's Guide, PCMag, and CNET, which all have strong reputations for their quality reviews of electronics and other tech gear. Additionally, some of the products on this list have been thoroughly tested by expert reviewers at SlashGear. In addition to passing muster after hands-on testing, the accessories on this list were chosen because they pair well with Android smartphones, especially for use in running and other workouts.